Mo Salah surveyed Liverpool’s potential Champions League final opponents and confessed: I want to play Real Madrid.
The Reds are just 90 minutes away from a seventh European Cup in the club’s history.
Jurgen Klopp’s side overcame Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate in the semi-final to secure their spot for the final in Paris later this month.
They’ll meet either Real Madrid or Manchester City as they go head-to-head at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight.
City hold a 4-3 lead from the first leg at the Etihad Stadium.
Liverpool, of course, are alsi battling Pep Guardiola’s side for the Premier League title.
They’ve shared two 2-2 draws this season, while the Reds beat their modern-day rivals 3-2 in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley last month.
Madrid, meanwhile, defeated Klopp’s troops in the Champions League final five years ago.
And it’s the newly-crowned La Liga champions who Salah wants to face.
He told BT Sport: “I want to play Madrid. I have to be honest.
“City are a really tough team. We’ve played them a few times this season but if you ask me personally, I would prefer Madrid.
I want to play against them, hopefully win it.”
Liverpool beat Villarreal 3-2 in the second leg at Madrigal.
However, they had to battle from being having gone into half-time two goals behind before Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane marched the Reds into final.