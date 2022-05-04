Liverpool are into the 2022 Champions League final after beating Villarreal.

Mo Salah surveyed Liverpool’s potential Champions League final opponents and confessed: I want to play Real Madrid.

The Reds are just 90 minutes away from a seventh European Cup in the club’s history.

Jurgen Klopp’s side overcame Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate in the semi-final to secure their spot for the final in Paris later this month.

They’ll meet either Real Madrid or Manchester City as they go head-to-head at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight.

City hold a 4-3 lead from the first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool, of course, are alsi battling Pep Guardiola’s side for the Premier League title.

They’ve shared two 2-2 draws this season, while the Reds beat their modern-day rivals 3-2 in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley last month.

Madrid, meanwhile, defeated Klopp’s troops in the Champions League final five years ago.

And it’s the newly-crowned La Liga champions who Salah wants to face.

He told BT Sport: “I want to play Madrid. I have to be honest.

“City are a really tough team. We’ve played them a few times this season but if you ask me personally, I would prefer Madrid.

I want to play against them, hopefully win it.”

Liverpool beat Villarreal 3-2 in the second leg at Madrigal.