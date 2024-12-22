Mo Salah gives one-word Liverpool future update after Tottenham Hotspur victory

Mo Salah celebrates against Tottenham. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Mo Salah scored twice in Liverpool’s thrilling victory over Tottenham.

Mo Salah says there is still no update on his Liverpool future.

The winger netted a double in the Reds thrilling 6-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur to secure they are top of the Premier League at Christmas. Salah has also moved to fourth on Liverpool’s all-time scorer charts ahead o the legendary Billy Liddell on 229.

But the Egypt international is out of contract at the end of the season. He admitted last month he was still to be offered a new deal by the club.

And asked by Sky Sports (via BBC Sport) if there is an update on his future, Salah simply replied: “No.”

Liverpool’s win over Tottenham will go down as a Premier League classic for the ages. Salah and Luis Diaz fired doubles, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szboszlai bagging. And Salah admitted the enthralling battle was exactly what Arne Slot’s men were braced for.

He added: We expected that [a chaotic game], the way they play, they open the game, they enjoy their football, physically tough and mentally we always have to be in the game.

"They don't change much the way they play, it’s intense. City came here and struggled, other teams too. I’m happy we won because they play an intense game."