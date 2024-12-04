Mohamed Salah recently revealed Liverpool had not yet offered him a new deal.

Liverpool have rapidly become Premier League title favourites following their sizzling run of form. After toppling Manchester City, the Reds in a superb position to keep their spot at the top of the table heading into 2025.

With a nine-point cushion to their advantage, fans and professionals alike are starting to discuss the likelihood of Liverpool taking home the title at the end of the season. These next few months are crucial for Arne Slot and his side but while they still have four tournaments to focus on, they must also lend their attention to the January transfer window.

Liverpool are not expected to get much business done in the new year but those approaching the end of their contracts will be able to enter pre-contract negotiations with other clubs. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all still without new deals and speculation over their futures continues to do the rounds in the media.

Real Madrid have shown interest in Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk has been largely silent on his situation, and Salah went public with the bombshell information that Liverpool were yet to offer him a deal. Speaking after the Southampton match in a rare mixed zone appearance, the Egytpian said: “We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.”

The Athletic has provided an update on Salah’s situation, reporting that the 32-year-old ‘would accept’ a new one-year deal with the Reds. However, he is ‘growing increasingly exasperated’ with the club over its handling of negotiations.

Salah is reportedly still waiting for Liverpool to ‘reveal its position’ over the length and terms of a potential deal, as rival clubs are now starting to circle him. Despite recent rumours he has already entered talks with other teams, this is not true, as his contract does not permit this until January 1st. Once the new year rolls in, he will be able to signed a pre-contract agreement with a club outside England.

The report says the forward is ‘frustrated at the pace of talks’, and as things stand, he is ‘unconvinced’ Liverpool will meet his contract expectations.