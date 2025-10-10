Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on October 04, 2025 in London, England. | Getty Images

Mohamed Salah’s performances at Liverpool have come under question in recent weeks

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are back in action next weekend as they host Manchester United at Anfield.

The fierce rivals last met in January as they played out a 2-2 draw on Merseyside with both sides missing chances in stoppage time to clinch all three points. The Reds have lost their last three games in all competitions and sit second in the Premier League, one point behind Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United won 2-0 against Sunderland before the international break but have yet to win a game away from home this campaign as their struggles under Ruben Amorim continue.

For Liverpool, they have looked disjointed in attack and open in defence as they look to embed their new signings after spending over £400m in the summer on new players. One player who has come in for pointed criticism is club legend Mohamed Salah.

The winger signed a new two-year deal towards the end of last season but the Reds will need to start planning for life without him. And they may already have a ready-made replacement in their ranks.

Ronald Koeman impressed by Jeremie Frimpong

On Thursday night, Liverpool right-back Jeremie Frimpong played in a more advanced role for the Netherlands as they beat Malta 4-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the game, his manager Ronald Koeman said: “I thought Frimpong was a real threat. There wasn’t always danger coming from the right wing, which means Denzel [Dumfries] has to get inside more. That’s improving all the time.”

Dumfries was deployed at right-back with Frimpong the right wing as Cody Gakpo netted twice in the game.

Frimpong joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen for £29m in the summer but joined as a right-back after Trent Alexander-Arnold left Anfield for Real Madrid. Arne Slot does have Conor Bradley as an option for the right-back slot, which will give him license to use Frimpong in a more advanced role.

Jeremie Frimpong could be long-term answer to Mo Salah problem

Salah has undoubtedly secured his place in Liverpool folklore but the Egyptian winger is not getting any younger. Liverpool need a succession plan and Frimpong could very much be the answer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since moving to Leverkusen in 2020, when he became more adapted to an attacking right-back role, he has scored 31 goals - one of which has been for Liverpool - as well as providing 44 assists. He had those 75 goal contributions in 197 games for Leverkusen and the Reds.

He is only 24 and has his best years ahead of him. Salah did not join Liverpool until he was 25 and it was only when he arrived on Merseyside that he provided a consistently high number of goals and assists.

Frimpong has shown potential over the last five years to offer that attacking threat, and it is something Koeman has now seen first hand for the Netherlands. With Salah struggling, Slot could opt to experiment with Frimpong on the right wing.

The Reds have spent a lot of money and may be more restricted in future windows in order to stay on the right side of PSR regulations. One way to do that is by having already signed Salah’s ready-made replacement. Frimpong has already shown his eye for goal, and playing higher up the pitch could lead to more goals in the future.