Mohamed Salah has rushed to defend his former Liverpool teammates.

Mohamed Salah has jumped to the defence of two of his former Liverpool teammates following a social media post that has been doing the rounds following the closure of the summer transfer window.

The Reds have been praised for their business over the last few months, which ended with the blockbuster signing of Alexander Isak. After constant ongoing speculation, Liverpool secured a £125 million Deadline Day move for the Sweden international, making him the club’s most expensive signing.

The Premier League champions set two new transfer records over the summer window - first with Florian Wirtz, then again with Isak two months later. While the signings have gotten fans very excited for the season, Salah hasn’t taken kindly to one particular take online.

Mo Salah hits back at ‘disrespectful’ social media post

Social media outlet Anfield Edition has come under fire following a recent post on X. The account posted an image featuring Liverpool’s new signings Wirtz and Isak sporting their new numbers seven and nine, underneath greyed out shots of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, the predecessors of the respective shirt numbers.

Alongside the image, the post reads: “Name a bigger upgrade in footballing history.”

Liverpool sold both Diaz and Nunez during the summer transfer window, as part of a significant attacking restructure at Anfield. Ongoing reports linking Diaz to an exit eventually saw him sign for Bayern Munich, while Nunez was bought by Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal in the wake of their Premier League triumph.

Salah has hit back at the post from Anfield Edition, replying: “How about we celebrate the great signings without disrespecting the PL champions?”

The Egyptian’s reply has been viewed more than 19 million times at the time of writing and has been shared by Jamie Carragher, who also replied with a heart emoji.

Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez Liverpool exits

A large amount of fans were reluctant to see Diaz leave the club following the impact he had on Liverpool’s title-winning season. The Colombian contributed 13 goals and seven assists in the Premier League. Diaz moved to Bayern Munich in a £65.5 million deal and he already has four goalscoring contributions in just two Bundesliga appearances.

Nunez divided the Liverpool fanbase during his time on Merseyside but was still capable of moments of magic. While his inconsistent level of finishing was the biggest complaint from many, the Uruguayan did pop up with crucial performances. Last season, Nunez’s brace against Brentford was the difference between a draw and a win for Liverpool in their title pursuit. The strike came off the bench in the second half at 0-0 and popped up with two stoppage time goals to snatch all three points away from home.

Nunez joined Al-Hilal last month as Liverpool agreed a deal worth up to £56.6 million with the Saudi Arabia club. Both Nunez and Diaz go down in Liverpool history thanks to their efforts in securing the club’s latest Premier League trophy.

