Mo Salah played a part in both of Liverpool’s goals in the 2-0 victory over Man City.

Mo Salah admitted that his contract situation is ‘in my head’ after inspiring Liverpool’s stunning victory over Manchester City.

The Reds delivered a 2-0 win at Anfield to move 11 points clear of the current Premier League champions in the title race. Salah ran amok throughout the showdown, assisting Cody Gakpo’s opener in the first half with a pinpoint cross before netting Liverpool’s second goal from the penalty spot with 12 minutes remaining.

The Egypt international has now scored 13 times and recorded 11 assists in just 20 games this season. Yet the 32-year-old presently sees his contract expire in June and an agreement with the Reds has still to be reached - meaning he’ll be departing as things stand.

Speaking after the City win, Salah admitted to Sky Sports (via BBC Sport): "Honestly it's in my head. Until now this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool so I was just going to enjoy it. The atmosphere was incredible so I will enjoy every second here. Hopefully, we just win the league and will see what will happen.”

On the atmosphere created at Anfield, he replied: "It's very special. I don't take it for granted. I'm enjoying every minute here. It feels like home. It's always a special feeling always scoring at Anfield and winning games. The fans were behind us from the first minute. I'm glad we managed to win the game, we know that City are going to come [at us]."