Liverpool have three key players all out of contract this summer

Liverpool took a huge step towards the Premier League title over the weekend as they made the most of Arsenal’s defeat at home to West Ham United by winning 2-0 at Manchester City.

It was the Reds’ first league win at the Etihad Stadium since 2015 and one that put them 11 points clear of the Gunners. Arne Slot’s side have played a game more, however. This season could be the final one at Anfield for Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold with the trio all in the final months of their current deals at Anfield.

Salah scored and assisted against City on Sunday as he grabbed the opening goal from a well-worked corner before teeing up Dominik Szoboszlai for Liverpool’s second. Van Dijk was asked about his contract situation last week. He told Sky Sports ahead of the clash with City: “What will happen in the future, I have no idea, but I think in the next couple of months it will definitely be some information out.”

Alexander-Arnold has remained tight-lipped amid links to Real Madrid while Salah has spoken publicly a number of times about his contract situation. His latest comments also came against City, as he told Premier League Productions: "To be fair, I don't know. I just feel like my whole focus now is to win the Premier League. It doesn't matter if it's the last game [against City] or not the last game, we will see."

Salah contract update

According to reports in Spain from Fichajes, Salah is now “increasingly close” to extending his stay with Liverpool after talks progressed in a positive manner. Salah took his Premier League goal tally to 25 on Sunday and his assist count to 16. In all competitions he has 30 goals and 21 assists, taking his total goal contributions to more than 50 with a large part of the season still to play.

His form this season has made him a contender for the Ballon d’Or. His contract renewal is said to be a priority for the Anfield hierarchy with his influence on the dressing room also valued. Salah joined the Reds from AS Roma in July 2017 and has since made 387 appearances for the club. He has scored 241 goals while providing 109 assists.

Speaking after the win over City, Salah expressed his desire to clinch another Premier League title. He said: “I wouldn’t say it feels close. We need another title for sure, me and the big guys here in the team. We need another title. But we’ll give it our best, we’ll give it a good shot and we’ll see.”

Salah simply has to stay at Liverpool

Salah turns 33 in June but his performances this season show he still has plenty to offer in the coming years. The Egyptian international is heading toward a record-breaking season. He is just eight goals away from beating his best tally of 32 goals in a single Premier League season while he needs 15 goals to surpass the 44 he scored in all competitions last term. Salah’s 32 goals in a single campaign set a record at the time but that has now been surpassed by Erling Haaland’s 36 goals during the 2022-23 campaign - a target not out of Salah’s reach.

Liverpool may have reservations about Salah’s age but he has shown no signs of slowing down and has always kept himself in remarkable shape. The winger is also rarely out with injury, something that has become rare in this day and age. The Reds would need to spend big money to replace his goals and assists while they would also be losing one of the leaders within in the dressing room. Whatever Salah’s demands, Liverpool should seriously consider them as he borders on the irreplaceable and would leave the Reds with a massive void to fill in the summer.