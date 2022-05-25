Mo Salah’s current Liverpool contract runs out in the summer of 2023.

Mo Salah has confirmed he will be at Liverpool next season.

The Reds forward is still to commit his future beyond the summer of 2023 as negotiations remain at a standstill.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salah, who has plundered 31 goals for Liverpool this season, sees his current deal at the end of the next campaign.

Speaking ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday, Salah didn’t want to go into discussions about his deal deeply.

But the Egyptian - who has been linked with the likes of Barcelona, PSG and Real - has confirmed he will not be leaving in the summer transfer window.

What’s been said

Salah told reporters: “In my mind, I don’t focus on the contract at the moment.

“I even said that two months ago. It’s all about the team now, it’s a really important week for us.

“I’m just focused on the team. I just want to win the Champions League again, I want to see Hendo with the trophy again and hopefully give it to me after.

“I’m just focused on the team. I don’t want to talk about the contract now.