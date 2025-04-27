Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool won the Premier League title after a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Mo Salah insisted that winning the Premier League second time around with Liverpool was a more enjoyable feeling.

The Reds have been crowned top-flight champions with four matches to spare after a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. Liverpool needed just a point heading into the game to secure their 20th English crown but did so with aplomb.

Although Dominic Solanke gave Spurs the lead, the Reds got back into the encounter with ease. Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo all netted before half-time. Then Salah got in on the act after the interval before Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie scored an own goal.

Salah has won his eighth major trophy with Liverpool since arriving from AS Roma in 2017. He’s also claimed the league title for a second time, having been part of the team that achieved the feat in 2020 under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds were denied the chance to properly celebrate five years ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But with supporters euphoric at Anfield after the full-time whistle against Spurs, Salah was delighted.

"It is incredible to win this with our fans,” the Reds’ 28-goal top scorer told Sky Sports. “This is 100% better than last time [in 2020], especially with the fans. We have a different group now so to show we can do it again is something special."

On head coach Arne Slot, who has won the title in his first season after replacing Jurgen Klopp in the hot seat, Salah said: "He is very honest. The Dutch are quite tough but he made our lives easier. I am glad that we have won it here [at Anfield]."

Liverpool could have won the title earlier this week had Arsenal lost to Crystal Palace. The entire Reds squad gathered to watch that game together, although it ended a 2-2 draw. Salah admitted he did not want Palace to prove victorious so Slot’s side could finish the job themselves. He added: "Watching the Arsenal-Crystal Palace game I didn't want to win it then. I wanted an experience we haven't had before."