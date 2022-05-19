The latest Liverpool injury news ahead of Sunday’s clash with Wolves in the Premier League title race and the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Liverpool have just two games remaining this season - and the stakes couldn’t be much higher.

There would have been few supporters who thought the Reds would be challenging for an unprecedented quadruple last summer.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Jurgen Klopp’s side could well create history that is unprecedented in European football.

The Carabao Cup and the FA Cup have already been won by Liverpool - both at the expense of Chelsea on penalties at Wembley.

But the Premier League and the Champions League are the two pieces of silverware every Kopite dreams their side of winning.

Having been 14 points behind Manchester City at one stage, the Reds are now just one point in arrears heading into the final day of the campaign on Sunday.

Liverpool welcome Wolves to Anfield while City host Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

And if that wasn’t enough to look forward to, Klopp’s otufit face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday 28 May. They’re one victory away from a seventh European Cup.

However, Liverpool do have some issues in terms of fitness as things stand and Klopp will want all of his troops available.

Here’s a look at the latest situation.

Mo Salah

Mo Salah receives treatment during Liverpool’s FA Cup final triumph. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

Liverpool's top scorer limped off in the 33rd minute of the FA Cup final against Chelsea last Saturday, with Diogo Jota coming on in his place.

Salah, who has recorded 30 goals and 16 assists in all competitions this season, suffered a groin complaint.

What's been said

Before the 2-1 win Southampton on Tuesday, Klopp was confident Salah would be back for the Champions League final - and being involved against Wolves was realistic.

He said: “Very positive, or no doubt, about the final. Pretty realistic about the Wolves game. But tomorrow, rather not.”

Potential return game

Wolves (H), Sunday 22 May.

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The centre-back did not re-emerge for extra-time in the FA Cup final because of a knee injury.

He was replaced by Joel Matip for the additional 30 minutes of action.

What's been said

Klopp never considered playing van Dijk against Southampton given his issue.

But, as with Salah, Liverpool are confident the Dutchman will be back for the Champions League final - and potentially Wolves.

Klopp said: “He really played a lot and then with Saturday-Tuesday again, it was clear [he would sit out anyway].

“They are both OK. The target for both would be that they would be involved again at the weekend.

“Properly involved, bench or whatever, few minutes, a start, I don’t know, we will see that.

“[If they start] that would then be perfect for the [final] but if not we take each day afterwards.

“Very positive, or no doubt, about the final. Pretty realistic about the Wolves game. But tomorrow, rather not.”

Potential return game

Wolves (H), Sunday 22 May.

Fabinho

Fabinho comes off injured during Liverpool’s win at Aston Villa. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The midfielder limped off with a hamstring setback in Liverpool's 2-1 win at Aston Villa last week.

He missed the FA Cup final and the triumph at Southampton.

What's been said

Klopp has been bullish that Fabinho will be available for the Champions League final since suffering his problem.

And the Brazil international is progressing well.

Before Southampton, Klopp said: "[He’s doing] very well but he will not be involved tomorrow - but very good.”

Potential return game

Real Madrid, Champions League final, Saturday 28 May.

Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez came off injured in Liverpool’s win at Southampton. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

What happened

The defender was forced off at half-time at Southampton.

Gomez suffered an ankle issue moments before the interval and was replaced by Jordan Henderson.

What's been said

Although Gomez was in pain at the full-time whistle, Klopp was hopeful the issue wasn't too serious.

Klopp said: “I hope we were lucky. Joe himself has pain but not too much.

“He got a real shock to the system - foot and a bit higher.

“But when he was sitting in the dressing room and I spoke to him, he was in a good mood.

“I think maybe we were lucky but we have to figure that out.”

Gomez is said to have left St Mary's in a protective boot, although Liverpool are hopeful he’ll be fit for the Champions League final following a scan.

Potential return game