The Premier League Golden Boot winner has declared ‘I’m staying next season for sure’ but with no new deal yet signed the club may yet decide otherwise.

Mohamed Salah’s contract is an issue that has crept up throughout the season and came to a head once more in the build up to Saturday’s Champions League final.

The Egyptian shared the Golden Boot this season with Tottenham Hotspurs’ Son Heung-min - 23 goals apiece - and continues to excel in this Liverpool side.

His departure to injury in the FA Cup final triumph earlier this month was a sad sight for Reds fans but he is seemingly fine for the clash with Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday.

Salah spoke to the press ahead of Liverpool’s third UEFA Champions League final since he arrived at the club and was asked about his contract situation.

What Mohamed Salah said about his future

"In my mind, I don’t focus on the contract at the moment," Salah told the press. "I don’t want to be selfish. It’s about the team now. It’s an important week for us.

"I’m just focused with the team. I want to win the Champions League again. I want to see Hendo [Jordan Henderson] having the trophy again in his hands and hopefully give it to me after!

Mohamed Salah smiles during the Champions League press conference. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

"I don’t want to talk about the contract now. We have a long time. I’m staying next season for sure - that’s clear."

It’s that last sentence that hit the headlines - ‘I’m staying next season for sure’ - but realistically it doesn’t change anything.

A big decision for Liverpool

Salah is under contract for next season anyway. If no renewal was agreed it would be much more beneficial for the player to see it out his current deal and leave on a free.

More of Europe’s top clubs would be interested if no transfer fee were involved, rather than Liverpool demanding a hefty price this summer.

However, if the contract stalemate continues, Liverpool may go for the latter option and choose to cash in on the 29-year-old.

Although the club have allowed players like Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can to leave on a free previously, missing out on potential profit, Salah would rake in considerably more cash.

Where Wijnaldum may have had an asking price of £20-30 million in the final year of his contract, Salah is currently valued at £90m (per Transfermarkt).