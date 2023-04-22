The Egyptian has been in fine form recently and he’s one goal away from achieving another impressive feat.

Mohamed Salah is one goal away from achieving another impressive record if he can manage to score against Nottingham Forest at home this weekend.

Liverpool enjoyed one of their best performances of the season last time out, scoring six in a much-needed away win against Leeds United which ended a run of four without a win.

Salah scored a typically-clinical brace that took him to 15 goals in the league this season, as well as 26 in all competitions.

If he manages to score against Steve Cooper’s side, it will mean he will score in six successive Liverpool home appearances in all competitions for the second time - a feat he achieved the feat between December 2017 and March 2018.

That came during his career-best season in his debut season in England, which was the famed 2017/18 season in which he scored 44 times and assisted 16 times on top of that as Jurgen Klopp’s side qualified for Europe and reached the Champions League final.

In fact, Salah has never failed to score at least 20 goals in all competitions since moving from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

Furthermore, he currently sits at 182 goals in all competitions and he’ll move level with Robbie Fowler in sixth spot if he scores at the weekend.

In terms of league goals, Salah needs to score twice to match Harry Chambers’ total of 135, which is the fifth-highest in the club’s history.

Speaking ahead of the game this weekend, Klopp revealed that records like this are key to fuelling his goalscoring motivations:

“I’ve worked together with him for so long, and I’ve been next to him for all the records. But when I saw he got the most left-footed goals in Premier League history, that was insane. Just looking at the names below.

“It’s massive. Surpassing Robbie in another stat, I know Mo likes these kind of things. It will fill his tank before the game.”

