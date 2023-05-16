The forward was on top form once again with a brilliant display against Leicester.

Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick of assists during Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Leicester City on Monday night saw him join an exclusive club with former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard.

Two assists in the first half for Curtis Jones was followed up with another in the second half for Trent Alexander-Arnold ensured Jurgen Klopp’s side made it seven wins in a row.

The Reds have now given themselves a real chance of finishing in the top four with their incredible run - a feat that seemed unattainable months ago.

One man who has been integral to their rejuvenation is Salah, who’s netted six goals and registered three assists across their seven-game run.

That’s seen him move to 19 goals and 10 assists in the league this year which made it the fourth time in six years that’s he managed at least 10 or more goals as well as assists in a Premier League season. An incredible achievement that has only been matched by Chelsea’s Lampard and only bettered by one man - Wayne Rooney.

He also has more ‘double-double’s’ than the likes of Didier Drogba (3) Eric Cantona (3) Thierry Henry (2) and Dennis Bergkamp (2), to name a few.

However, the Egyptian’s numbers are even more impressive given the time frame in which he’s done it.

Rooney had 16 seasons in the league from breaking through with Everton at 16 before coming full-circle to leave England’s top flight in 2018, aged 33.