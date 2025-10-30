Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Mohamed Salah during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on September 20, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mohamed Salah is already a Liverpool legend but he could be set to join an exclusive club against Aston Villa.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool could do with some good news or something to smile about given the current run of form that the club is in.

The decision to rest an entire first XI against Crystal Palace to play fringe players and academy prospects backfired when the visitors lined up with as strong a team as they could have picked. That was as much a surprise as Arne Slot’s team given that the Eagles also have European football to contend with for the first time. Aston Villa are the visitors to Anfield at the weekend and it could be a momentous occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who Mohamed Salah could join in the Liverpool 250-goal club

Three points would feel like a trophy due to the current slump and malaise, however, for Mohamed Salah, it could be a day to remember if he manages to add to his goal account. One more to his tally and the 33-year old would join the 250 club, an elite club with a very select membership featuring just two names as things stand. Salah’s 116 assists to add to his 249 goals in 414 games is the sort of return that, probably, won’t be seen again because of the transient nature of football.

There are only two other illustrious names on the list with Liverpool’s record goalscorer Ian Rush sitting nearly 100 goals in front of Salah’s current total. In fairness though, he played some 200 games more than the Egyptian. The other is Roger Hunt who, from 1958 to 1969 scored 285 goals for the Reds, a figure that Salah might reach if he finds his shooting boots again and doesn’t have ideas of taking up a big money offer from Saudi Arabia.

What Slot has said about Salah’s goal drought

With just four goals so far, Salah is far from at his most lethal best, not that Slot is concerned about it despite dropping the veteran for the emphatic win over Eintracht Frankfurt, via BBC Sport: "The main thing is that he always has scored goals for Liverpool," Slot replied when asked about Salah's form recently. The last thing I worry about is Mo scoring goals again. He's done that his entire life and I expect him to do that again in the upcoming weeks and months.

"In general in football, players miss chances and he is a human being. We are not used to him missing chances," Slot said. It could be a factor [no Alexander-Arnold] as he played his entire Liverpool career [up to this season] with him, but he has been in promising positions to score goals, in general, quite a few changes in the squad from the summer mean everyone needs to find new connections again. It might have something to do with that."

It hasn’t been just one reason why Salah’s form hasn’t been his best this season, but as the saying goes, class is permanent.