Mohamed Salah was consistently linked with a move to Saudi Arabia prior to signing a new Liverpool contract.

After months of speculation, Liverpool recently announced they had finally made a breakthrough with Mohamed Salah to extend his stay at Anfield.

With his previous terms rapidly expiring, things were getting tense among Liverpool fans. Many were fearful the club were allowing the Egyptian’s contract to run down, opening him up to the free agent market in the summer.

But despite countless contrasting reports and suggestions he was finally headed to Saudi Arabia, Salah signed a two-year extension with the Reds.

There were no ‘discussions’ between Saudi Arabia and Mohamed Salah

The interest shown in Salah from the Saudi Pro League has been one of the most widely reported transfer connections in recent years. According to previously ongoing reports, Salah was the top priority target for the SPL, particularly Al-Ittihad, who reportedly offered in excess of £150 million to sign the Egyptian in 2023.

As Salah approached the end of his previous contract, Liverpool fans were conflicted over losing their star forward and not taking the chance to grab a mammoth pay day when they could.

Of course, the main fear has always been losing the influential Salah. Even with a new deal now signed, there is nothing stopped Saudi teams from revisiting the table with incredible cash offers. Fortunately for Liverpool fans, a key figure in Saudi Arabia has provided some interesting insight which could put any lingering doubts to bed.

Ahead of Sunday’s Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the country's minister of sport, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, shed some light on the Salah transfer saga.

“I mean, he's a superstar,” Al-Faisal told reporters ahead of the action in Jeddah. “He's an iconic Arab Muslim. He fits the identity of playing in the Saudi league. It was his decision to renew with [Liverpool], but linking Saudi to him and everything... I think from Day 1 they link Saudi to him. There wasn't any discussions. But it's good to have that.

“Now you can see that any player wants to renew their contract, they [the media] are saying that they're coming to Saudi and most 90 percent of it is not true. But I think we have a strategy that we're working on and everyone is saying that we're just signing any players.”

What has Mo Salah said about his new Liverpool contract?

Speaking to the club media after his contract extension, Salah admitted he is hopeful he will reach the 10-year mark at Anfield after enjoying his ‘best years’ at the club.

“Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”

Arne Slot also expressed his delight with the news and acknowledged it will be a ‘relief’ for supporters.

“I don’t think it is a surprise. I knew how his contract situation went over the course of the whole season. I knew for a bit longer, of course, that things were heading in the right direction and it’s a big achievement for Richard that he achieved to extend. Mo Salah, for such a great player as a free agent, can go to any club in the world where he wants to but he stayed at our club and that’s also a compliment.”