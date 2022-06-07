Mo Salah is on international duty with Egypt and is reportedly keen to join Barcelona when his Liverpool contract expires in 2023.

Mo Salah turned down a scan requested by Liverpool as he played through the pain barrier for Egypt.

The winger, who bagged 31 goals for the Reds in the 2021-22 season, is currently on international duty with the Pharaohs.

Egypt defeated Guinea - who Anfield team-mate Naby Keita represents - 1-0 on Sunday in a qualifier for next year’s African Cup of Nations.

Featuring only eight days after Liverpool’s Champions League final loss to Real Madrid in Paris, Salah had a fairly quiet evening.

Manager Ehab Galal revealed after the game that the 29-year-old had an issue and the Reds wanted it checked out - but Salah rejected it.

He said: “Salah was suffering from an injury and played through it

“He rejected Liverpool’s request for an X-ray before the game and will now undergo it.”

Jurgen Klopp with Mo Salah after Liverpool’s draw against Tottenham. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Salah has a year remaining on his Liverpool deal as a protracted contract saga continues.

The former AS Roma forward admitted before the Champions League final that he will remain at Anfield for the 2022-23 season.

However, as negotiations over his future continue to stall, he could depart Anfield on a free transfer in 12 months’ time.

The Mirror reports that Salah had told close friends he was ready to put pen to paper on fresh terms - until Barcelona intervened.

It is claimed that the Spanish giants have promised Salah a move to the Nou Camp next summer.