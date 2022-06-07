Mo Salah turned down a scan requested by Liverpool as he played through the pain barrier for Egypt.
The winger, who bagged 31 goals for the Reds in the 2021-22 season, is currently on international duty with the Pharaohs.
Egypt defeated Guinea - who Anfield team-mate Naby Keita represents - 1-0 on Sunday in a qualifier for next year’s African Cup of Nations.
Featuring only eight days after Liverpool’s Champions League final loss to Real Madrid in Paris, Salah had a fairly quiet evening.
Manager Ehab Galal revealed after the game that the 29-year-old had an issue and the Reds wanted it checked out - but Salah rejected it.
He said: “Salah was suffering from an injury and played through it
“He rejected Liverpool’s request for an X-ray before the game and will now undergo it.”
’Drastic U-turn’
Salah has a year remaining on his Liverpool deal as a protracted contract saga continues.
The former AS Roma forward admitted before the Champions League final that he will remain at Anfield for the 2022-23 season.
However, as negotiations over his future continue to stall, he could depart Anfield on a free transfer in 12 months’ time.
The Mirror reports that Salah had told close friends he was ready to put pen to paper on fresh terms - until Barcelona intervened.
It is claimed that the Spanish giants have promised Salah a move to the Nou Camp next summer.
Due to that verbal offer, he’s said to have made a ‘drastic U-turn’ on his previous plans.