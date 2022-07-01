Mo Salah has signed a new Liverpool contract until 2025.

The winger’s future has finally been resolved - which will be the music to Kopites’ ears.

Salah has penned a new deal until 2025 and will become the highest earner in club’s history on more than £350,000 per week as per The Times.

The 30-year-old, who scored 31 goals last season, had been locked in negotiations with the Reds for several months.

But now he has committed his future, having been at Anfield since 2017.

What’s been said

Speaking to the club’s website, Salah said: “I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone.

“It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.

“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.

“I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.”

Background

Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma in the summer of 2017 and helped re-establish the club as a European superpower.

In total, he has made 254 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s, scoring 156 goals.

At Anfield, Salah has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.