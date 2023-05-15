Moises Caicedo or Alexis Mac Allister - who do Liverpool need more?

Both players have been linked with a move, but which one can make a bigger impact?

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi conceded that he may lose both Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister this summer as interest from the Premier League’s top clubs continues to intensify. Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have been heavily linked.

“For sure we will lose some players. Maybe Caicedo, maybe Mac Allister. We have to be ready to bring in more good players”, De Zerbi said following a 3-0 win at Arsenal on Sunday, that all but ended their title challenge.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have been linked with a move for both midfielders - but finances mean they are only likely to sign one. So, we ask, who suits Liverpool better?

Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister joined Brighton in June 2019 and has gone on to make 107 appearances for the club. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Argentinian would be available for around £70m this summer and the 24-year-old has emerged as a silky and technically strong midfielder who is enjoying the best season of his career for club and country.

His 12 goals and two assists across 36 games has been a very good return, especially considering he’s played across multiple different roles in midfield.

At Liverpool, he could effortlessly slip into their midfield three, which has consisted of Curtis Jones, Fabinho and Harvey Elliot/Jordan Henderson in recent times. His work-rate combined with his goal threat would no doubt improve the Reds next season.

Elliot and Jones are still young, whilst Henderson is now in his 30s and Thiago has struggled with injuries all season long meaning there is a clear gap in their squad that can be filled by Mac Allister.

Moises Caicedo

In terms of Caicedo, he offers more defensively - a position in which Fabinho has struggled to hit top form this season following years of success in that role.

At just 21, the Ecuadorian has elite clubs clamouring to sign him and his stock has risen exponentially over the course of the last year due to his tenacious midfield performances.

Yet, he’s only played 41 Premier League games, which does mean there is some risk involved when spending big. However, it’s clear Brighton have unearthed a gem in midfield who can offer a midfield presence and, as recent as the weekend victory over Arsenal, even fill in at right-back, which would certainly help Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He could certainly strike up a good partnership with any of Liverpool’s current midfield personel and his tackling ability and tenacity would be welcomed with open arms by the Anfield faithful.

Verdict

With Fabinho showing signs of struggle this season, it looks more important to sign a player like Caicedo - someone who can play defensive midfield and can help give them a presence for the present and future.

This was evident in Brighton’s 3-0 win over Arsenal; Caicedo had the most duels won (14) most tackles made (five) and most fouls won (five) and he also boasted three take-ons as well, as he destroyed Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

His play would be perfectly complimented by Liverpool’s strong attacking squad, as well as the likes of Ibrahim Konate and Virgil Van Dijk behind him.

