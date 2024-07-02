Mohamed Sissoko of Liverpool during the LFC Foundation charity match between Liverpool FC Legends and AFC Ajax Legends at Anfield on March 23, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The former Liverpool midfielder believes the forward is ‘so important’.

Mohamed Sissoko has insisted that Liverpool should be contemplate allowing Mo Salah to leave in the summer transfer window.

The winger, who has recorded 211 goals and 87 assists in 349 games for the Reds, was the subject of a bid of up to £150 million from Saudi Arabia last summer. It’s expected that the Saudis still admire him.

Salah recently turned 32 and has just a year remaining on his Anfield contract. Liverpool run the risk of losing the Egypt international on a free transfer next summer.

But with Arne Slot taking over from Jurgen Klopp, Sissoko believes that Salah has to be part of the new head coach’s plans.

Speaking to rg.org, ex-Liverpool midfielder Sissoko said: "I was really sad when I heard the news that Klopp was leaving. But that is in the past now, so we need to support the new manager because we all want to maintain the standards we’ve had under Klopp.

"They have to keep Salah, and I know this is business, but he’s so important, you know. A lot of African players have had success at Liverpool in the past, including Sadio Mane, myself, and Salah, and that is why they have a global fanbase."

