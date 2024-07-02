Momo Sissoko names Liverpool player that Arne Slot simply can't allow to leave this summer
Mohamed Sissoko has insisted that Liverpool should be contemplate allowing Mo Salah to leave in the summer transfer window.
The winger, who has recorded 211 goals and 87 assists in 349 games for the Reds, was the subject of a bid of up to £150 million from Saudi Arabia last summer. It’s expected that the Saudis still admire him.
Salah recently turned 32 and has just a year remaining on his Anfield contract. Liverpool run the risk of losing the Egypt international on a free transfer next summer.
But with Arne Slot taking over from Jurgen Klopp, Sissoko believes that Salah has to be part of the new head coach’s plans.
Speaking to rg.org, ex-Liverpool midfielder Sissoko said: "I was really sad when I heard the news that Klopp was leaving. But that is in the past now, so we need to support the new manager because we all want to maintain the standards we’ve had under Klopp.
"They have to keep Salah, and I know this is business, but he’s so important, you know. A lot of African players have had success at Liverpool in the past, including Sadio Mane, myself, and Salah, and that is why they have a global fanbase."
Sissoko spent two-and-a-half years at Liverpool between 2005-2008. He helped the Reds win the FA Cup in 2006 and reach the Champions League final a year later. On his time at Anfield, Sissoko said: "To be honest, it's an amazing feeling to be able to play for Liverpool. It's special. You know it from the moment you sign, but you feel it even more when you finish playing."
