New Head Coach Arne Slot with Harvey Elliott of Liverpool at AXA Training Centre on July 05, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Things spotted from the first day of Liverpool pre-season training.

It has been a busy day for Arne Slot.

The new Liverpool head coach held his first press conference where he made an impressive start. Slot responded to each question with a straight bet, not avoiding anything but also keeping his cards close to his chest on matters such as transfers and plans for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future position.

And the Dutchman also got the chance to meet some of his new Reds players. Many including Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister and Alisson Becker are still absent as they are competing at Euro 2024 and the Copa America.

Andy Robertson (Scotland) and Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary) have also been given time off after their respective nations’ exit from the Euros.

Liverpool confirmed at the start of the day that eight players would be back; Stefan Bajcetic, Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah and Sepp van den Berg started in the morning followed by Owen Beck, Curtis Jones, Caoimhin Kelleher and Kostas Tsimikas.

But there have been several other players also spotted at the AXA Training Centre. They include Harvey Elliott - who joked with Slot while he was posing for a photo - and Fabio Carvalho, who returns following loan spells at RB Leipzig and Hull City last season. Nat Phillips (Celtic and Cardiff) and Tyler Morton (Hull City) were also snapped by the Reds’ media team.

As were three youngsters in Ben Doak, James McConnell and Kaide Gordon in the gym. Doak, a highly-rated 18-year-old winger, suffered a knee injury in December and did not make an appearance for the rest of the season. He was named in Scotland’s squad for the Euros but had to pull out after picking up another issue.

McConnell emerged onto the scene last summer when Jurgen Klopp called the midfielder a ‘joy to watch’ after a 4-0 pre-season friendly win over Leicester. The 19-year-old made 12 appearances in the 2023-24 campaign, including coming off the bench in the Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley. Slot was spotted in conversation with the former Sunderland teenager.