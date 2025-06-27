Liverpool’s Anfield stadium has been expanded to a capacity of 61,000 but there is still a huge demand for tickets.

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has suggested there are no further plans to increase Anfield’s capacity.

The Reds ‘ owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have spent around £200 million expanding the size of the famous stadium. The Main Stand and Anfield Road End have undergone major works, with the number of fans able to attend matches increasing from 45,000 to 61,000.

That has resulted in Liverpool’s match-day earnings being augmented markedly. However, there still remains a demand for tickets. The club’s season ticket waiting list has tens of thousands of people on it and it has been closed for several years.

In addition, being crowned Premier League champions will also increase demand for those who want to watch Arne Slot’s side in the coming years. However, in an interview with the Liverpool Echo, Werner - who is also FSG’s chairman - says the focus is on increasing infrastructure around Anfield, with the club’s shop outside of the ground set to be expanded.

Werner said: "We are comfortable that this is the right size now, more or less. We'd like to have the back of the house work a little bit. We're expanding the club store at Anfield and we are not shy about how we can generate more revenues because the more revenues we generate the more you can plough it into the pitch and the success on the pitch.

“When Newcastle played us in the Carabao Cup (a 2-1 loss in the final at Wembley) they dominated us and there are five or six teams that could actually be champions next year but we hope that we're the one that is hoisting it aloft next May. There's more space here in this room for one..."

Summer spending

FSG have owned Liverpool since 2010. In that time, nine major trophies have been won including the Champions League and now two Premier League titles. The aim in the 2025-26 season is to defend their top-flight crown and win a record-breaking 21st English championship.

In the past, FSG have been criticised by sections of fans for not spending enough money in the transfer market. However, they are set to splash out at least £200 million this summer. Liverpool have shattered their transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for £100 million. Jeremie Frimpong has also arrived from the German club for £29.5 million, Milos Kerkez has joined from Bournemouth for £40 million and Giorgi Mamardashvili’s move from Valencia will be completed next week for up to £29.5 million.

On Liverpool’s activity, Werner said: "There's a lot of noise every transfer window, right? There was a lot of noise last year that we didn't go out and sign somebody for £100m but Arne felt the right thing to do was work with the squad he has. He also feels it is the right thing to do now to bring in some fresh faces and if Wirtz is half the talent that the media and the analysts say then it will be the right decision! It is exciting and I hope in a year we can say it was the right decision, I hope so."