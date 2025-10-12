'More than a rumour' - Journalist drops Liverpool transfer bombshell as 'number one' target claim made | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool face another key player leaving the club once their contract expires amid interest from Real Madrid

Despite spending a record-breaking amount in one transfer window, Liverpool still have some issues to fix within their squad.

The Reds spend came close to forking out £450m as they broke their transfer record twice in the summer to sign Florian Wirtz and then Alexander Isak. They attempted a deadline day move for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi and had agreed a deal with the Selhurst Park club before the Eagles pulled out at the last minute.

It has left Liverpool a little short in the heart of defence and Slot’s side will need more cover in the area from next season as Ibrahima Konate has ye to sign a new contract, with his current deal up at the end of the campaign.

The Frenchman has rejected new contract offers at Anfield and is the subject of interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid. Madrid signed Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer as the Reds academy graduate ran down his contract at his boyhood club.

The Club World Cup in June meant that Madrid did not get Alexander-Arnold for free but did pay £10m to sign him in time for the tournament.

Ibrahima Konate transfer bombshell comes from Spain

Amid Madrid’s interest in Konate, reports in Spain indicate the player himself could already be committed to joining Madrid. Marca chief reporter José Felix Diaz has claimed that the Spanish giants “think his [Konate] commitment to Real Madrid is more than just a rumour.”

It is the first claim from a major outlet that suggests Konate himself could want to join Madrid. The report also names the Frenchman as the “number one” for Madrid as they target a host of players who are in the final year of their respective contracts.

Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano is also being eyed by Real along with Guehi. Konate’s main issue with his contract offers from Liverpool are wages. The defender wants a higher base salary compared to one that is more incentivised with bonuses.

Ibrahima Konate criticised for Liverpool performances this season

The player has started this season with some shaky displays and has been guilty of some major mistakes that have led to chances for the opposition.

“There are people for Liverpool who have made a really poor start to the season… Konate is one. He has been all over the place,” former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said recently.

After Liverpool’s dramatic win over Newcastle, ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton said: “Konate’s had an absolute stinker so far. He didn’t have a good game against Bournemouth.”

The player’s performances against Galatasaray and Crystal Palace are left a number of questions over his form.