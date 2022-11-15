Mukesh Ambani has given stance that aligns with Liverpool fans amid sale news

The latest on Liverpool’s potential new owner Mukesh Ambani

Liverpool have had a rollercoaster of a season so far after finishing the 2021-22 campaign with the FA Cup and League Cup to their name. After enduring a difficult start, the Reds looked to have picked up some form but were thrown a bombshell when it was confirmed that Fenway Sports Group had put the club up for sale after 20 years at the helm.

A statement made via The Athletic said: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool. FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club. FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

A number of potential suitors have been linked with buying Liverpool, which FSG value at £4 billion, including Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani. The 65-year-old earns his money from Reliance Industries and 4G phone and broadband service Jio, while he is also the owner of Indian Premier League cricket team Mumbai Indians.

While most Liverpool supporters will be intrigued by Ambani but will know little other than his $90bn fortune, quotes found from a 2016 interview with Times of India will be positive reading for the Merseyside faithful. When asked about Jio and the future of his businesses, Ambani said: “I have always believed that the purpose of business has to be something more than only making money. The purpose of Reliance--it has been put on our website--is to first create societal value, then create customer value, then create employee value, and then create sustainable shareholder value.”

If Ambani was to purchase Liverpool and take that attitude to Anfield then fans would more than likely be delighted, as most are desperate to remain with the philosophy that they have held so long - that football is all about the fans and the club shouldn’t just be a huge money-maker for the owners. This viewpoint has surrounded Merseyside for years and was echoed during Bill Shankly’s days at the club, when he was quoted saying: “At a football club, there’s a holy trinity: The players, the manager and the supporters. Directors don’t come into it - they are only there to sign the cheques.’’

With a number of candidates from across the US, Dubai and other parts of the world rumoured to be considering a bid to take over Liverpool, the Reds will undoubtedly hope to remain with the current philosophy rather than ‘selling their souls’ to a owner with little care purely because of their bank balance. Ambani’s six-year-old interview shows promise for Liverpool supporters, though there is still a way to go to discover who will take over from FSG. In fact, Indian media outlet ABP Live have already reported that a spokesperson for Reliance has rubbished claims that they are interested in buying the football club.

Advertisement