Reports suggested billionaire Mukesh Ambani is interesting in buying Liverpool from FSG.

Reports of Mukesh Ambani being interested in buying Liverpool are 'fake', a spokesperson for the Indian billionaire has claimed.

The Mirror reported over the weekend that Ambani is interested in a Res takeover after FSG put the club up for sale.

Ambani is the current owner of Indian Premier League cricket team Mumbai Indians, as well as founding the Indian Super League football division.

Ambani made his $90 billion fortune from Reliance Industries - which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom and retail.

But according to Indian media outlet ABP Live, a spokesperson for Reliance said that Ambani's interest is 'fake'.

Several parties have already been linked with a possible takeover of Liverpool - including Dubai International Captial.