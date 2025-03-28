Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AFC Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez has discussed his future amid Liverpool transfer links.

Milos Kerkez has admitted that he is well aware Liverpool fans want him to join the club - and he ‘dreams to play’ at the highest level in his career.

The left-back is a transfer target for the Reds heading into the summer. Liverpool are likely to be seeking a long-term successor for Andy Robertson, who recently turned aged 31, and Kerkez is on the shopping list.

The 21-year-old has been in flying form for AFC Bournemouth this season. He has recorded two goals and five assists as the Cherries aim to qualify for Europe and prepare for an FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City this weekend.

Kopites have certainly made it known that they would like Kerkez to move to Anfield. The Hungary international’s Instagram posts are flooded with comments pleading with him to join Liverpool. Kerkez is aware and says that his agent is working on a potential move to a team that ‘win trophies’.

What has Milos Kerkez said about Liverpool and his future?

Speaking to The Athletic, he said: “It’s not like I don’t see it (the comments). When people say they don’t see stuff if someone says something about you, I think it’s a lie. It’s only if it hits you or not. If someone says something bad, I do my job, and if someone says something good, I just do my job. That’s it.

“As a kid, you dream to play at the highest level, win the trophies, be on the best teams. These are the things that my agent is on. My dad is on. It is not something that they occupy me with because the season is still going, so there’s no point to talk about anything. There’s games left, the FA Cup is important for us — these are big things. And then, like I say, when someone comes (in for you) you never know what’s going to happen or where you’re going to end up. In the summer, we will see what happens.”

Will Liverpool sign Milos Kerkez?

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a new left-sided full-back this summer. Robertson has been a magnificent servant for the Reds since his arrival for just £8 million in 2017. The Scot has played a key role in Liverpool winning seven major trophies and was one of the best players in his position at his peak.

But Robertson has not quite been at his best throughout this campaign despite Arne Slot’s side on track to claim the Premier League title. The former Hull City man has not recorded an assist in the top flight and just one in all competitions. Kostas Tsimikas is Robertson’s deputy , although the Greece international has scarcely threatened to become first choice during his five years on Merseyside.

A price tag of £40 million has been suggested for Kerkez. He joined Bournemouth two years ago from AZ Alkmaar and was signed by current Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes while in his role on the south coast.