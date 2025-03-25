Belgium international Malick Fofana agent has spoken out on his client’s future.

The agent of a rising European star has claimed that Liverpool would be his client’s dream move.

Malick Fofana’s career is on an upward trajectory having impressed for Olympique Lyonnais this season. After joining from Gent for around £15 million, the forward has recorded 10 goals and five assists in all competitions for the French side.

Fofana has also made a breakthrough into the Belgium senior set-up, making his debut last October. Reports have suggested that the 19-year-old has attracted interest from Premier League clubs and across Europe. A price tag of €50 million has been suggested.

Given Liverpool have a history with African players, Fofana - of Guinean descent would like to follow in the footsteps of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. And his agent Bobo Fofana believes that his namesake has similar qualities to Manchester United’s Amad Diallo.

What’s been said

Speaking to AfricaFoot, he said: “The choice of heart would be Liverpool. He has the potential to enter the rotation, and above all, we would like to see him succeed African legends such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, and Elhadj Diouf. Now, the choice of reason would be Newcastle, a well-structured club that could be a first step to gain experience before, perhaps, joining a top-five European club.

“He has the profile to succeed in the Premier League. He possesses qualities similar to those of Manchester United's Amad Diallo, namely speed, impact, and the ability to create opportunities. There's no doubt he can shine. For him, this would be an opportunity to continue his development and, above all, to showcase his talent in a league that favours transitional play. However, he'll have to choose the right club, as competition is fierce across the Channel.”

Do Lyon need to sell players?

Lyon are in a precarious financial situation, having been sanctioned by French football finance watchdog Direction Nationale du Contrôle de Gestion. That could lead to the Ligue 1 heavyweights having to sell assets in the summer - and Fofana could be one of them. Bobo Fofana added: “He's a valuable player for the squad, bringing speed and impact. He has the potential to become a key part of the team and be a long-term player. However, as we know, OL is under the surveillance of the DNCG and will have to sell again this summer. So anything remains possible. Otherwise, he's gaining more and more maturity and, above all, he knows how to be decisive on the national and European stages.”