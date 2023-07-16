Kalvin Phillips is one name linked with a possible move to Liverpool with Fabinho poised to depart

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer amid Fabinho’s proposed departure to Saudi Arabia.

Widespread reports claim the Brazilian has been the subject of a £40m bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, who are managed by former Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves boss Nuno Espírito Santo.

The Brazilian was believed to be have been part of Liverpool’s plans for the 2023-24 season despite the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, a sizeable offer has been enough for the Reds to consider striking a deal with the Saudi outfit, even though it would leave Jurgen Klopp searching for more midfield additions.

One man widely linked is former Leeds United star Phillips who made the switch from Elland Road to the Etihad Stadium last summer for a £42m fee.

He struggled for game time as Pep Guardiola’s side won the treble but speaking last month he has already made clear his desire to fight for his place at the club.

The England international was limited to just 21 appearances with last season’s treble winners, most of them coming from the bench. He started just two Premier League games, both of which came after City had already sealed the title.

However, he insisted last month: “My intention is to stay. We have just won the treble, so there is no reason for me to leave, other than if I am not playing I will obviously have to think about it.

“I cannot give it 12 months and say: ‘I am not playing so I am going to leave.’ As you have seen with many players at City, it can take quite a while to cement yourself into the team.”

He added: “I spoke to quite a few of the players about it [lack of game-time]. Nathan Aké being one; Jack [Grealish]. They all said the same: the first 12 months were the hardest of their City careers but after that it … it doesn’t become easy, but easier. I’m just going to go away for the off-season and enjoy myself with my family and girlfriend and friends and then come back fighting.”

Earlier this week, he echoed those sentiments on talkSPORT, telling the radio station: “I kind of look at Jack and just think he’s my inspiration in this part.