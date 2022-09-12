Liverpool injury update on Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ahead of tomorrow’s game against Napoli.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Naby Keita will return to Liverpool duty in October.

The midfielder has made just one substitute appearace in the Reds’ Community Shield triumph over Manchester City.

Keita has a muscle injury but has been named in Guinea’s squad for the international break later this month.

However, Klopp has insisted that Keita won’t head off to meet his country as he won’t be fit.

Meanwhile, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will also be back around the same time, having been absent since July.

Klopp told reporters: “No I don’t expect him to go on international duty.

“The return date is somewhere October, Ox is the same, and that’s why the two boys are not in the Champions League squad.