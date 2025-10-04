Naby Keita reveals what Liverpool team-mates have privately told him about Arne Slot

Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita with Mo Salah. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The midfielder spent five years at Liverpool winning the Premier League and Champions League.

Naby Keita has revealed what his former Liverpool team-mates have said about Arne Slot.

The Dutchman was appointed Reds head coach in the summer of 2024. He had the gargantuan task of replacing Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat. Klopp restored Liverpool’s position to the summit of European football during his nine years in charge, winning seven major trophies including the Premier League and Champions League.

Despite being a relatively unheralded figure arriving from Feyenoord, he comfortably guided Liverpool to the Premier League title in his maiden campaign. That was despite only signing Federico Chiesa for £10 million from Juventus, with the Italy international being a fringe player throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

And Keita, who is still in touch with many of his former Anfield team-mates, says that they all have been very impressed by Slot. Speaking to Telecomasia, Keita said: “The new manager has come in and instantly been able to get the best out of the team – he’s been able to get his ideas across easily and early, which is a very good thing. I still speak to a lot of my teammates and they say that the new manager is very good, which is easy to believe given how they’re performing.”

Keita joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2018, with the £52 million agreed between the two clubs. The midfielder spent five years at Anfield, helping the Reds win six major trophies including the Premier League and Champions League. In total, Keita made 129 appearances for Liverpool, recording 11 goals and eight assists as he struggled with injury for large periods.

The Guinea international now finds himself playing his trade with Hungarian champions Ferencváros after a disappointing spell with Werder Bremen. A reflective Ketia revealed what legendary Liverpool boss Klopp told him after putting pen to paper.

“I remember when I first joined Liverpool, he [Jurgen Klopp] told me: ‘Naby, you’re here finally and you’ve earned it,” added Keita. “I want you to enjoy it and won’t put any pressure on you – the most important thing is for you to enjoy your time.’ For me, that always made me want to go out there and play my best for him.

“Everybody sees his passion when he’s on the touchline, but he’s a very emotional and sensible person too.”