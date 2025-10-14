Kosovo's defender #15 Mergim Vojvoda (R) and Sweden's forward #09 Alexander Isak vie for the ball during the 2026 World Cup qualifying group B football match between Sweden and Kosovo in Gothenburg, Sweden on October 13, 2025 | TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has admitted that he is frustrated by his current form after Sweden’s shock loss to Kosovo

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak cut a frustrated figure on Monday night as he spoke to assembled media after Sweden’s 1-0 loss to Kosovo in World Cup qualifying.

Sweden are 59 places above Kosovo in the FIFA World Rankings but have now lost twice to the nation whose population is less than two million. Sweden are now left with just one point from four games and cannot automatically qualify for the World Cup next summer.

They have a slim chance of finishing second and securing a play-off spot but need to win their final two games and hope Kosovo lose both of theirs. Isak has made three appearances for Sweden in the current World Cup qualifying campaign but his nation have failed to score in all those matches.

After the latest defeat, the Liverpool record signing fronted up to the national media after the game and gave some honest reflections on his own form.

Liverpool star Alexander Isak addresses current form

Speaking to Swedish outlet Dagens Nyheter, Isak was asked about his current form and said: “There has been a negative development now, at least during the spring and since the World Cup qualifiers began. There has been no progress and it's disappointing.”

Isak’s comments about his form cover his final weeks at Newcastle United. He scored 23 Premier League goals for the Magpies last term. After the March international break, he scored four goals and provided one assist in nine appearances.

It is not a bad return but the striker has indicated unhappiness with his performances. For Liverpool, he has made six appearances while scoring one goal and providing one assist. He has yet to play a full 90 minutes for the Reds, however.

Alexander Isak angry reaction to Sweden loss

Isak was asked about the future of manager Jon Dahl Tomasson after the game but did not get drawn into that conversation as he reacted angrily to the loss.

He said: “I don't know. We players are so f****** dissatisfied. And as I've said before, we take a lot of responsibility ourselves. We look at ourselves in the mirror. And no one is approved. Not us players, not us as a team. And that of course includes the coach and everything around.

“But those questions, we don't get involved in them.”

Sweden were the subject of boos after the game from the home crowd, as Isak added: “It's not fun. It's not fun to be booed. At the same time, you can't demand much more. We have underperformed enormously. It's sad that we are in this situation.”

Isak will hope to well and truly get his Anfield career off the ground after playing a full 90 minutes for Sweden. Up next for the Reds is the small matter of a clash with Manchester United on Sunday.