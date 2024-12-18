Liverpool have been linked with Bundesliga sensation Omar Marmoush.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Friedkin Group (TFG) know all about a bitter footballing rivalry. Having been owners of AS Roma since 2020, the enmity between the Stadio Olimpico side and S.S Lazio is fierce. The Derby della Capitale is considered by many as the most heated in Italian football. If TFG were not aware of the strife between the Rome-based outfits before their takeover, they’ll know all about it now.

And when TFG are handed the keys to Everton, which could be this week, they should not need to be informed of the Toffees’ main enemy. While there may not be as much vitriol on Merseyside derby days as there is in the Eternal City, the desperation to gain the bragging rights is just as strong. Last season, Everton’s 2-0 victory over Liverpool last season at Goodison Park was relished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evertonians will be hoping that new ownership will bridge the gap between themselves and the Reds in the coming years. In the 1980s, the Merseyside duo were the top two teams in the country. However, as things stand, there is a chasm. Liverpool sit top of the Premier League, while the Blues’ main aim is to stay in the top flight after several years of financial turbulence.

When Everton face Liverpool this season, with the final Goodison Park derby postponed earlier this month amid adverse weather conditions, supporters will be hoping to hand Arne Slot’s side a major blow in the title race.

Toffees fans are focused on what TFG - headed by Texan billionaire Dan Friedkin - have planned once their takeover is completed. But the American firm could get in supporters’ good books should they pursue a deal at Roma in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marmoush has been linked with several clubs, with one being Liverpool. Sky Sports Germany reported that the Egyptian - an international team-mate of Reds talisman Mo Salah - is a ‘serious’ target for Liverpool and they have already been in contact with his representatives.

However, it has been suggested by TuttoMercatoWeb that Marmoush is wanted by Roma in the summer transfer window should they allow Paulo Dybala to leave. It is said that negotiating with Marmoush is a surprise that the club have tried to keep quiet, although could be ‘almost impossible’ to prise the 25-year-old to the Stadio Olimpico.