AFP via Getty Images

Premier League injuries: Liverpool had to contend with several key injuries last season which disrupted their campaign.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Injuries are always a bitter pill to swallow for title-chasing sides and Liverpool have discovered that first-hand in recent seasons.

With the news of Manchester City losing Rodri for the entirety of the Premier League season, the topic of player injuries has reared it’s head. Are players schedules becoming too packed? Perhaps. There is certainly a worry from players and fans who have seen their squads picked apart by long-term absentees in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the BBC, research conducted for more than 20 years by the Premier Injuries website suggests that the total number of individual injuries, where a player missed at least one Premier League game, was the highest they had recorded. Injuries in total were up 11% and hamstring injuries up 18%.

Jurgen Klopp’s final season was hit with a wave of first-team injuries which saw a whole host of academy products get their chance to shine under the lights, and shine they did. But it interrupted their campaign and they fell away in the final few months across three competitions. With that in mind, new data has been released spanning across the past three seasons to tell us which clubs have spent the most on injured player’s wages across the Premier League, giving us a top 10 list.

10th: Brighton

Total injury costs - £21,650,974

9th: Everton

Total injury costs - £32,401,436

8th: Man City

Total injury costs - £35,377,458

7th: Aston Villa

Total injury costs - £35,965,603

Total injury costs - £36,774,647

Total injury costs - £41,252,104

Total injury costs - £44,118,646

Total injury costs - £54,122,027

Total injury costs - £89,042,604

Total injury costs - £101,114,318