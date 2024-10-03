New figures reveal Liverpool have spent the third-highest payments for injured players in the Premier League
Injuries are always a bitter pill to swallow for title-chasing sides and Liverpool have discovered that first-hand in recent seasons.
With the news of Manchester City losing Rodri for the entirety of the Premier League season, the topic of player injuries has reared it’s head. Are players schedules becoming too packed? Perhaps. There is certainly a worry from players and fans who have seen their squads picked apart by long-term absentees in recent years.
According to the BBC, research conducted for more than 20 years by the Premier Injuries website suggests that the total number of individual injuries, where a player missed at least one Premier League game, was the highest they had recorded. Injuries in total were up 11% and hamstring injuries up 18%.
Jurgen Klopp’s final season was hit with a wave of first-team injuries which saw a whole host of academy products get their chance to shine under the lights, and shine they did. But it interrupted their campaign and they fell away in the final few months across three competitions. With that in mind, new data has been released spanning across the past three seasons to tell us which clubs have spent the most on injured player’s wages across the Premier League, giving us a top 10 list.
10th: Brighton
Total injury costs - £21,650,974
9th: Everton
Total injury costs - £32,401,436
8th: Man City
Total injury costs - £35,377,458
7th: Aston Villa
Total injury costs - £35,965,603
Total injury costs - £36,774,647
Total injury costs - £41,252,104
Total injury costs - £44,118,646
Total injury costs - £54,122,027
Total injury costs - £89,042,604
Total injury costs - £101,114,318
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.