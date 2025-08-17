Liverpool injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Liverpool will be hoping that one of their summer signings has avoided a serious injury on the opening day of the Premier League season.

The Reds’ title defence started with a dramatic 4-2 victory over AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday. It appeared that Liverpool would coast to three points after going two goals ahead through Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo. The Cherries hit back, though, with Antoine Semenyo firing a double. But the Reds rallied and they regained the lead with two minutes remaining when Federico Chiesa came off the bench and netted a superb volley before Mo Salah put the gloss on the triumph in stoppage-time.

What’s been said

After the game, Arne Slot admitted that he had to withdraw Jeremie Frimpong on the hour mark because of a fitness concern. The £29.5 million arrival from Bayer Leverkusen felt a problem with his hamstring. Liverpool already have Conor Bradley sidelined through injury, while Joe Gomez has only recently recovered from an Achilles issue, meaning no risks with Frimpong were taken.

“That wasn’t out of luxury,” Slot replied when asked why he brought off both Frimpong and left-back Milos Kerkez at the same time. “That was because Jeremie Frimpong felt his hamstring at half-time and made a lot of sprints. “He was doing quite well, but the other right full-back Conor Bradley is already out with an injury, so we don’t want to take the risk of losing another full-back. “Then you could argue ‘why don’t you play Joe Gomez there?’, but he only had two sessions in pre-season so he wasn’t able to play half an hour, so we started with Wata [Endo].”

Liverpool’s attention turns to a trip to Newcastle United on Monday week. The Reds’ ongoing pursuit of Alexander Isak means that there will be added needle to the fixture, with Magpies turning down a £110 million bid for the striker. Isak has reportedly told Newcastle he will not play for the club again and wants to move to Anfield.

Slot will want as many of his troops available for the tricky encounter against the Magpies, who started their 2025-26 campaign with a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa. Newcastle beat Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley in March, while they finished fifth in the Premier League last term.

Expert gives Frimpong injury analysis

An injury expert has delivered a verdict on the chances of Frimpong being available to face Newcastle. The account @physioscout on X reckons that the Netherlands international was taken off as a precaution and is likely to have only had tightness in his hamstring.

A post read: “Jeremie Frimpong came off in the 60th minute with a hamstring complaint. Slot added he ‘felt his hamstring a bit’. Typically, this results in one of two outcomes: hamstring tightness or a minor hamstring strain, with tightness being the more likely scenario. Potential Recovery Time: If hamstring tightness: <1 week. If grade 1 strain: 2-4 weeks. Given Slot’s wording, this is most likely a precautionary substitution due to tightness.”

Liverpool will welcome back Ryan Gravenberch against Newcastle. The key midfielder was absent for the Bournemouth win due to suspension, having been issued a red card on the final day of last term.