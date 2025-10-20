Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes suffered another major dent on Sunday afternoon as they conceded late on for third game in a row.

After working hard to haul themselves level through Cody Gakpo’s equaliser, Harry Maguire scored with six minutes of normal time remaining to win the game for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Everton were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium with Erling Haaland scoring twice in five minutes to take the game away from the Toffees in the second half.

The latest results leave Liverpool third in the table, four points behind leaders Arsenal. Everton are 12th in the table but sit just four points behind Liverpool.

Following the weekend’s results, the data experts at Opta have crunched the numbers to predict every team’s final points and position based on the average of over 10,000 simulations. Let’s dive in...

1 . 20th: Wolves Average predicted points - 31.55 | Getty Images

2 . 19th: Burnley Average predicted points - 35.57 | Getty Images

3 . 18th: Leeds United Average predicted points - 37.07 | AFP via Getty Images

4 . 17th: West Ham United Average predicted points - 37.38 | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images