Who will lift the Premier League trophy this season? | Getty Images

New Premier League supercomputer predicts Liverpool and Everton shock final points and places

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 20th Oct 2025, 17:28 BST

Liverpool and Everton both suffered defeats at the weekend as the pair lost to Manchester United and Manchester City, respectively

Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes suffered another major dent on Sunday afternoon as they conceded late on for third game in a row.

After working hard to haul themselves level through Cody Gakpo’s equaliser, Harry Maguire scored with six minutes of normal time remaining to win the game for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Everton were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium with Erling Haaland scoring twice in five minutes to take the game away from the Toffees in the second half.

The latest results leave Liverpool third in the table, four points behind leaders Arsenal. Everton are 12th in the table but sit just four points behind Liverpool.

Following the weekend’s results, the data experts at Opta have crunched the numbers to predict every team’s final points and position based on the average of over 10,000 simulations. Let’s dive in...

Average predicted points - 31.55

1. 20th: Wolves

Average predicted points - 31.55 | Getty Images

Average predicted points - 35.57

2. 19th: Burnley

Average predicted points - 35.57 | Getty Images

Average predicted points - 37.07

3. 18th: Leeds United

Average predicted points - 37.07 | AFP via Getty Images

Average predicted points - 37.38

4. 17th: West Ham United

Average predicted points - 37.38 | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

