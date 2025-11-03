Liverpool ended their run of four-straight Premier League defeats over the weekend as they beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch scored in each half for the Reds, with Villa opting to persist with playing out from the back in a decision that played into Liverpool’s hands. It moves Arne Slot’s side onto six wins from their opening 10 games and puts their recent run of defeats behind them.

This week they face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night before taking on Manchester City in their final Premier League game before the November international break.

After the game, Slot said: “Happy with the result, with the performance and what I saw today, not only from the players but also the support we got from the fans, was what we needed today. Maybe we were a bit more on the lucky side than we've been in the last few weeks, where in my opinion we were also unlucky.

“So, the mistake of their goalkeeper and the deflection led to two of our goals. These are the margins we are talking about. I think in other games we've created more from open play than we did today. But in football it's about results, not about the chances you create from open play.”

Following wins for Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City over the weekend - Opta has produced their latest supercomputer prediction for how the final table will look. With over 10,000 simulations every side is given an average points tally to predict their final position. Let’s take a look...

