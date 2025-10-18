Liverpool and Everton both get back to Premier League action this weekend with the second international break of the season done and dusted.

The Toffees are up first as they take on Manchester City away from home while the Reds host Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Everton beat Crystal Palace with a stoppage-time winner from Jack Grealish in their last outing but the summer loan signing will not play on Saturday as rules forbid him from featuring against his parent club.

Liverpool have lost their last three games in all competitions and will be eager to correct that form in front of their own fans against United. With the action getting back underway in the top flight this week, the data experts at Opta have updated their latest supercomputer to predict who will win the title and finish in the European spots come the end of the campaign. Take a look...

1 . 20th: Burnley Average predicted points - 33.02 | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

2 . 19th: Wolves Average predicted points - 34.05 | Getty Images

3 . 18th: West Ham United Average predicted points - 37.35 | Getty Images

4 . 17th: Leeds United Average predicted points - 39.33 | Getty Images