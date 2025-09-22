Liverpool were the big winners on Sunday as Arsenal and Manchester City played out a 1-1 draw in North London. Erling Haaland opened the scoring after nine minutes to put City ahead as Pep Guardiola’s side then sat deep to try and protect their lead.

However, Gabriel Martinelli produced a fine goal in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to rescue a point for Mikel Arteta’s side. The draw leaves Liverpool five points above Arsenal after five games and eight points ahead of City.

Arne Slot’s side continued their perfect start to the season on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield. Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike made it 2-0 before the half-hour mark. Idrissa Gana Gueye scored for Everton with a fine strike in the second half. It ensured a nervy finish at Anfield but the Reds held on for yet another win.

Following the latest results, a supercomputer prediction from Opta has forecast how the final table will look . Any surprises in here?

