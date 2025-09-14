New Premier League supercomputer predicts where Liverpool will finish ahead of Burnley, Everton and Crystal Palace games

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 14th Sep 2025, 04:00 BST

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they look to make it four wins from four

Liverpool are back in Premier League action against Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon as they look to maintain their 100 per cent start to the campaign.

The Reds won the title in Arne Slot’s first season at the club in 2024-25 and have started off the defence of their crown with a perfect start. The results themselves may not have been up to scratch but the results have been, as the Reds get the points on the board early into the campaign.

They are the only side with a 100 per cent record as they prepare for their next run of games. After taking on Burnley, they welcome Everton to Anfield in the Merseyside derby before they journey to Crystal Palace at the end of the month. That comes just weeks after the Eagles u-turned on a £35m deal for Marc Guehi to move to Anfield.

Ahead of the next round of Premier League games, a supercomputer prediction from Opta has forecast how the final table will look. Here’s where it predicts Liverpool will finish based on the early weeks of the campaign...

Average predicted points - 35.9

1. 20th: Sunderland

Average predicted points - 35.9 | Getty Images

Average predicted points - 36.35

2. 19th: Burnley

Average predicted points - 36.35 | AFP via Getty Images

Average predicted points - 36.93

3. 18th: Wolves

Average predicted points - 36.93 | Wolves via Getty Images

Average predicted points - 38.89

4. 17th: Leeds United

Average predicted points - 38.89 | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueEvertonCrystal PalaceBurnley
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice