Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is a target for Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Kopites might be forgiven for dreaming of an attack that would be envied across the Premier League and Europe.

It was not long ago when Liverpool had genuine claims that they had the best front three around. The triumvirate of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino was capable of devastating any defence. They were a chief reason why the Reds won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title so emphatically a year later.

In fairness, Liverpool have hardly had impuissant options since Mane and Firmino’s exits at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. The Reds have continued to wreak havoc against most opposition.

But the thought of Salah, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak playing together, along with the likes of Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo, does indeed tantalise. It would be able to compete with any other outfit across the continent.

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Isak at the start of the summer window were highly unlikely. Despite being Premier League champions, it was thought that there was no chance Newcastle United would sell their talisman after qualifying for the Champions League and winning the Carabao Cup - beating Arne Slot’s side in the final at Wembley.

The Magpies’ trajectory was going one way. The plan would have been for Toon boss Eddie Howe to build a team around Isak and add more depth to complement regular starters such as Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, who could play for any team in the Premier League. With three years remaining on his St James’ Park contract,

But with little more than two weeks until the 2025-26 season begins, Liverpool signing Isak has become not just a fantasy but a possibility. The striker has not travelled with Newcastle for their pre-season tour of Asia. In addition, Howe has not fully committed to saying that the Sweden international will be staying on Tyneside.

And it has now been claimed that the former Real Sociedad marksman is not turning up for training. According to TBR Football, Isak has ‘has gone absent without leave’ and told Howe he is working on his own programme.

Interestingly, the Daily Mail has suggested that Isak, among others in the dressing room, has ‘come to doubt’ the project of Newcastle’s owners Saudi Public Investment Fund ‘or at least the delivery of it from boardroom level’.

Having owned the club for almost four years, there have been two sporting directors who have left in Dan Ashworth and Paul Mitchell. In addition, an update on a new stadium or redevelopment of St James’ Park has been delayed ‘with no communication from the owners as to why’.

Newcastle have struggled to make signings this summer, with only Anthony Elanga arriving so far, while they close in on Aaron Ramsdale. But the Magpies have missed out on the likes of Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, James Trafford and Ekitike. It is suggested that ‘major renovation work remains in its infancy’.