New Supercomputer predicts 2025/26 Premier League table for Liverpool, Everton, Arsenal, Man Utd, Newcastle, Man City & more

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 20th Jul 2025, 04:00 BST

Liverpool and Everton have set their sights high for the 2025-26 Premier League campaign

Liverpool and Everton are busy preparing for the 2025-26 campaign with their pre-season schedules underway.

The Reds will want to defend their title after winning the Premier League in their first season under Arne Slot while David Moyes is keen for the Toffees to mount a strong challenge for European football. He took West Ham into Europe and regularly finished inside the top half during his first spell on Merseyside.

Liverpool started their pre-season with a 3-1 win at Preston North End last weekend while Everton drew 1-1 with Accrington Stanley in midweek and took on Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

A supercomputer compiled by Ace Odds has worked to predict the final table come May. With a few surprises, let’s see where Liverpool and Everton are tipped to finish compared to their rivals.

The Black Cats are being tipped to go straight back down

1. 20th: Sunderland

The Black Cats are being tipped to go straight back down | Getty Images

The Clarets were promoted after finishing second in the Championship but are forecast for an immediate relegation

2. 19th: Burnley

The Clarets were promoted after finishing second in the Championship but are forecast for an immediate relegation | Getty Images

The Championship winners are tipped to complete the set of newly-promoted clubs all going back down

3. 18th: Leeds United

The Championship winners are tipped to complete the set of newly-promoted clubs all going back down | Getty Images

The club are forecast to be involved in a relegation battle again but predicted to survive

4. 17th: Wolves

The club are forecast to be involved in a relegation battle again but predicted to survive | Wolves via Getty Images

