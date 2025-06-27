Liverpool should opt for another target over Alexander Isak this summer | Getty Images

Liverpool have broken their transfer record already this season, has the door just opened for them to break it again?

Liverpool have got off to the proverbial flyer in this summer’s transfer window as Arne Slot moves to phase two of his plan to see his side become the dominant club in English football once again.

The early signs are good given how their Premier League rivals have struggled to match the champions' efficiency and intent so far.

Not only has the club’s transfer record been broken to sign Florian Wirtz, but two of Europe’s most promising full-backs in Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have also been announced.

The arrivals to bolster the starting XI have an average age of just 22 which shows that Richard Hughes isn’t just looking at the short term, but the long term too. Sustained success doesn’t come from signing a raft of players in their late 20s and early 30s.

How Liverpool could afford to make Alexander Isak bid

Liverpool aren’t done yet though with another £100m plus bid being prepared for Alexander Isak; however, there are a lot of obstacles in the way to such a deal being completed. Newcastle United have given their biggest hint yet they might be willing to play ball – obstacle number one.

The biggest issue, is that Liverpool need to clear the decks having spent nearly £200m of their transfer budget already. Jarell Quansah has moved to Bayer Leverkusen for around £30m with Harvey Elliot available for £40m. What could be the missing piece in the jigsaw is the player who Isak would replace, Darwin Nunez.

Nunez is closing in on a move to Napoli having seen offers from the Saudi Pro League of £66m rejected. Selling to the Serie A champions might not bring in as much, but it won’t be far away. A total of £120m from selling the three players shouldn’t be out of the question.

Are Newcastle preparing for life after Isak

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle have their own treble swoop in mind: “Newcastle United have made bids for Brighton forward Joao Pedro, Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga,” wrote Luke Edwards.

“The triple swoop is a hugely ambitious attempt by the club to fill three of their four positional needs this summer and would represent a remarkable piece of business if they can pull it off.

“Telegraph Sport understands that all three players are interested in the moves and would love to play for manager Eddie Howe.”

The bids for Pedro and Elanga are the ones that stick out given the positions that they play and how selling Isak could pay for both of them and see another position strengthened too.

That he could cover the cost of a new goalkeeper too might also tempt the Toon into cashing in on their star man. All Liverpool need to do now is raise the money that they need to buy him.