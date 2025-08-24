The Alexander Isak transfer saga continues | Getty Images

One of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer window continues to churn out surprise updates.

The Liverpool and Alexander Isak transfer saga looks like it will run right down to the wire following the player’s bombshell statement on social media this week.

Isak has indicated that Newcastle United have ‘broken promises’ made to him regarding his position at the club. The striker has vocalised his desire to leave for a new team and has stated that trust has been ‘lost’ amid this whirlwind saga.

Isak has been training away from the rest of the Newcastle team and did not feature in their opening Premier League fixture. The club has released a response to Isak, stating they are clear in that ‘no commitment has ever been made by a club official’ that Swede would be able to leave the club this summer.

“As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee those conditions being met,” the statement continued.

Newcastle turn tables on Alexander Isak transfer stance

While Newcastle have stated the club had not committed to the idea of selling Isak this summer, Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope reported this week that ‘a sale has been possible all summer’ but they have now changed their minds. It is certainly a change in narrative from the claims that Isak is simply not for sale this summer.

This indicates that following Isak’s social media statement, the club have firmly closed the door on any potential sale. In their official statement, Newcastle admitted they were ‘disappointed’ to be made aware of Isak’s Instagram post.

The Athletic has since reported that senior club figures at St James’ Park have been left ‘angered’ by Isak’s overall situation, and have insisted they will not be ‘bullied’ into selling the striker.

Liverpool reject Hugo Ekitike ‘hijack’ reports

An ongoing narrative since Hugo Ekitike’s arrival at Anfield was that Isak could have joined Liverpool, had they not signed the Frenchman. In fact, it has been claimed that the Reds swooped in and snatched Ekitike from their Premier League rivals.

Craig Hope also discussed the Ekitike situation, writing for Mail Sport that Isak ‘would be a Liverpool player by now’ if the Reds hadn’t snubbed Newcastle of Ekitike’s signature.

“Now if that deal had happened and they hadn't been gazumped by Liverpool, Newcastle had signed Hugo Ekitike as was possible, as was planned. If Liverpool hadn't come along… that deal could have happened. Alexander Isak would be a Liverpool player by now.

“Shouldn't he and his camp be asking questions of Liverpool? The club who supposedly are ready and willing and want to move heaven and earth to bring him in and make him their poster boy signing of the summer? They could have done if they hadn’t gazumped the selling club with the player who would have been Alexander Isak's replacement. It's absolutely mind boggling. Hugo Ekitike goes to Newcastle, Alexander Isak goes to Liverpool.”

Speaking on talkSPORT on Thursday, Hope added: “There is real bafflement inside Newcastle as to why Liverpool did that [signed Ekitike]."

It’s common knowledge that the Magpies have failed to land a number of significant targets this window, Ekitike being one of them.

The same report from The Athletic as mentioned before claims that officials at Liverpool had been in contact with Ekitike’s camp since January, with Arne Slot holding talks back in May. The Reds’ interest is long-standing and the report says Newcastle were ‘simply late to the party’.

According to this report, there was no late snipe to deny the Magpies their target. Liverpool had simply pursued a target they had admired for several months.

The crux of the matter is this, the narrative being put out there is that if Liverpool did not sign Ekitike, they could have signed Isak without all this fuss. Newcastle have insisted all summer the striker is not for sale. So, why then would Liverpool sit back and watch Newcastle sign a player on their shortlist and risk Isak staying put and putting themselves back to square one?

Liverpool are safe in the knowledge they have Ekitike on board and landed the Frenchman well before the start of the campaign.

If Newcastle had dropped the stubborn act last month and come to the table to discuss a deal for Isak, it could have worked out for all parties this summer. Now it may only work out for Isak and Liverpool - if the Sweden international gets his Anfield move.