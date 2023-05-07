Liverpool moved within a point of the Premier League top four with victory over Brentford on Saturday night

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has stated “I don't lose any sleep over it” when it comes to Liverpool’s recent upturn in form.

The Reds moved within a point of Manchester United in fourth and three behind the Magpies in third after a 1-0 win over Brentford on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newcastle and the Red Devils both have two games in hand, however, ahead of respective fixtures against Arsenal and West Ham on Sunday.

In his pre-match press conference, Howe was questioned on Liverpool’s form with Klopp’s side making it six wins in a row after Mohammed Salah struck to earn three points against Brentford.

"Do I lose any sleep? No, I don't lose any sleep over it, but I'm aware that Liverpool are a top team. Does it surprise me they're able to go on a run of wins? No,” said Howe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There are other teams there as well, but we're not focusing on that. We haven't done that all season.

"We haven't focused on where we are, who's around us, form of teams. We've just focused on ourselves and that's all we can do.

"We have a tough run of fixtures, but I think at the same time, a great run of fixtures because every game is important. They're great occasions and we'll look to carry on our good form."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool can achieve a maximum of 71 points as they sit on 62 points with three games remaining. The Magpies need seven points from five games to ensure they finish above Liverpool while Man United need nine points from their final matches.

The Red Devils’ goal difference is well adrift of Liverpool, meaning if the sides finish level on points Klopp’s men are likely to finish above them. Newcastle have a goal difference nine better than Liverpool as things stands.

Brighton are seven points behind Liverpool with three games in hand and could still make a late charge up the table. The Seagulls can finish on a maximum of 73 points, meaning more could be required from Newcastle and Man United if they win their remaining fixtures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After Saturday’s win, Klopp said: “Six games ago nobody would have thought we would be here. We cannot do more than win football games.