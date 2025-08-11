The Alexander Isak to Liverpool transfer saga continues as we approach the summer deadline.

With Deadline Day now coming into view, reports surrounding Liverpool’s pursuit of Alexander Isak are multiplying.

Despite signing Hugo Ekitike, the Reds remain eager to bring the Sweden international into the fold as part of Arne Slot’s attacking restructure. Newcastle United have not been entertaining any interest shown in their star striker so far but it remains to be seen if the Reds will snag a deal before the transfer window slams shut.

What is the latest on Alexander Isak to Liverpool?

Last week, The Telegraph reported that Isak had been informed by the Newcastle board that he would ‘not be allowed’ to sign for Liverpool this summer, and wouldn’t be sold at all.

The reported decision by the Magpies has caused ‘acrimony and tension’ between the player and club, with Isak ‘refusing to accept it with good grace’. The 25-year-old also continues to train separately from his teammates.

Isak had initially been training alone with former club Real Sociedad and did not travel with Newcastle for their pre-season tour. Since his return, he remains on his own, training away from the rest of the team with his situation in limbo.

Other reports claim that Newcastle will listen to revised offers from Liverpool but only if they sign a suitable replacement. Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Reds ‘are not giving up’ on Isak and remain confident they can strike a deal, based on Newcastle’s own pursuit of other striker targets.

It is believed among the Liverpool camp that Isak will not change his mind on wanting to leave Newcastle. If a deal with Liverpool does not come to fruition, it’s extremely hard to see a way back at St James’ Park for Isak after this whole saga.

Newcastle attempt lowball signing after Liverpool rejection

Newcastle have already rejected Liverpool’s attempt to sign Isak this window. An offer of £110 million was knocked back, having been significantly shy of the reported £150 million they are holding out for.

While it’s completely fair and understandable Newcastle are seeking the full whack for a player they don’t even want to sell, they should be reminded of this stance when they also attempt to sign new players.

Having been snubbed of the likes of Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Ekitike and now Benjamin Sesko, the Magpies are forced to look elsewhere once again. Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is a leading target on their radar but they are trying to short-change their Premier League rivals with their offers.

The Bees reportedly value Wissa at £50 million and rightfully rejected a bid of half that from Newcastle. Eddie Howe’s side made an offer of £25 million last month and are expected to return with an improvement. However, according to The Times, the Magpies are planning an increase of just £5 million, taking their improved offer to £30 million and still £20 million shy of what Brentford are looking for.

Transfer windows are all about bargaining and counter-offering. However, Newcastle must consider following their own instruction when it comes to not settling for any less than the named asking price for an important player.