Newcastle looking to sell one of their highest-paid stars as Arsenal 'could consider' lowering price for forward
There are currently a lot of rumours circling the Liverpool camp as they prepare to make their first move on the summer transfer window. So far, the Reds have seen Joël Matip, Thiago and Adrián all leave the club as free agents but they are yet to sanction any sales or indeed, bring in any new recruits.
New sporting director Richard Hughes has suggested that Liverpool are in for a busy end to the window, though. In his first press conference, the former Bournemouth man said there would be a ‘crescendo in August’ for the Reds on the transfer market. As we approach the final days of July, fans are keeping a close eye on the club’s transfer activity, as it seems this new Arne Slot era could come with some significant changes.
While the Reds continue to put their ducks in a row, we’ve taken a look at what their rivals are up to. Here’s a breakdown of some of the latest Premier League opposition headlines.
Newcastle looking to sell one of their ‘highest-paid’ players
Newcastle United are committed to staying strictly within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules this summer, meaning they are looking at players to sell before the new season.
According to The Northern Echo, the Magpies are now open to cashing in on Kieran Trippier, despite rejecting a £12.8 million offer from Bayern Munich back in January. Interest from Saudi Arabia has been ramping up and the Pro League is expected to ‘herald the defender’s departure’.
It is reported that Trippier is one of Newcastle’s ‘highest-paid players’, so selling him this summer will not only bring in a decent transfer fee, but clear significant space on their wage bill as well. Bayern are not expected to return with a bid fro the 33-year-old but the Saudi Arabia window is now open. Formal talks between the SPL and Newcastle are ‘expected to take place in the next couple of weeks’ as the board look to push for Trippier’s departure.
Arsenal ‘could consider’ lowering price tag
Like Newcastle, Arsenal are looking to offload some fringe players this summer in order to toe the line that is PSR. There have been a few exit-linked players named since the transfer window opened and Eddie Nketiah is one of them.
The 25-year-old started last season as a regular starter but he quickly slipped down the pecking order and was limited to spells on the bench or cameo appearances in the second half of the campaign. While he may be under contract until 2027, Arsenal are actively looking to strike a deal for his exit and according to Football Insider, they remain in talks with Marseille over a transfer.
Nketiah is said to be open to pursuing a new move this summer but Arsenal’s £30 million valuation is proving to be a ‘sticking point’. However, the report does claim that the Gunners ‘could consider’ lowering their asking price in order to get a deal over the line. After all, a sale no matter the amount will present Arsenal with pure profit as Nketiah is a homegrown player.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.