Liverpool remain on the market for a new striker as links persist with Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak

Liverpool opened their Premier League title defence with a 4-2 home win over Bournemouth on Friday night as they now prepare to face Newcastle United in their first away game of the campaign.

The Magpies started their season with a 0-0 draw away at Aston Villa with the hosts playing the final half hour with 10 men. The two clubs meet amid the ongoing saga over Alexander Isak’s future, with the striker keen to move to Anfield.

He has reportedly told Newcastle he will never play for them again, even if he does not leave the club this summer and missed the trip to Villa Park. It could prove a decisive week in the striker’s future.

The St James’ Park crowd will no doubt make their feelings clear when Liverpool make the trip to the north east a week on Monday. One of the biggest obstacles in Liverpool signing Isak is Newcastle finding an adequate replacement.

The clubs also remain some way apart in their valuations of their player but if the Magpies can strengthen their squad, it does give Liverpool a boost. Fresh reports indicate the Magpies are ready to accelerate with two transfer deals that could open the door for Isak to make the move to Merseyside.

Newcastle United ready to move quickly for Yoane Wissa

One player eyed by the Magpies is Brentford’s Yoane Wissa. The striker will not play a part in the club’s opening game with Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Providing an update on Newcastle’s move, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Seth said: “Newcastle expected to move quickly on Yoane Wissa. Understand Wissa’s reps were assured Brentford would engage with Newcastle if movement on forward reinforcements. Dango Ouattara’s move from Bournemouth close. Wissa’s camp ready to finalise personal terms.”

Wissa scored 19 goals in the Premier League last season and is keen on a move to the north east in order to play Champions League football. He missed part of Brentford’s pre-season camp in Portugal but has since been welcomed back to training.

Isak, meanwhile, continues to train apart from his teammates as he seeks a move to Liverpool.

Newcastle United set sights on Antoine Semenyo

One player who made headlines at Anfield on Friday was Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, as he scored both of the Cherries’ goals. Now reports from Fichajes claim that Newcastle are looking at him to further strengthen their forward options in the event Isak departs.

He has signed a new deal at Bournemouth this summer, but Newcastle are reportedly ready to offer just shy of £70m in order to bring Bournemouth to the table. The report adds: “Newcastle are willing to offer a large contract and guarantees of immediate prominence, a factor that could tip the balance in their favour over other interested clubs.”

The Magpies board are said to want to move on from the Isak saga and are confident of getting a deal done for Semenyo, despite him penning fresh terms with the Cherries earlier this summer. Newcastle have also been linked with Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson but there has not been any significant movement on that.