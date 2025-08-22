The Alexander Isak transfer saga makes everyone involved look bad | Getty Images

Newcastle United are still on the market for a new centre-forward while Liverpool remain linked with Alexander Isak.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool and Newcastle United will face each other in the Premier League on Monday, with the heat of the Alexander Isak transfer saga now at boiling point.

The striker will not play against the Reds, as confirmed by Eddie Howe, but the manager and the club remain hopeful he will return to the team when he is ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle said as much in their reply to Isak’s Instagram statement. After the player posted he felt the trust ‘had been broken’ at the club and the relationship was not able to continue, the Magpies followed up by stating ‘no commitment’ had been made to sell Isak, and they will still welcome him back to the team.

However, this does not seem to have deterred Liverpool, who are reportedly willing to table an improved offer in a last-gasp attempt to sign Isak. Newcastle also remain linked with new striker options of their own.

Newcastle ‘push’ to sign Premier League striker

Isak being out of contention and the departure of Callum Wilson has left Newcastle with extremely limited choices up front. Howe’s side have been linked with multiple centre-forward targets this summer but many have opted to join other clubs.

According to Liam Keen of the Express & Star, Newcastle continue to ‘push’ to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves. The West Midlands side currently have six senior centre-forwards on their roster but as Larsen only signed for the club permanently last month, they are determined to keep hold of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wolves facing real fight to keep Jorgen Strand Larsen as Newcastle push to sign the striker in £60m+ deal,” Keen posted on social media. “Wolves would also need to sign two forwards, with limited time left in the window, if a Larsen departure materialised.”

Larsen is another target Newcastle are considering right now, along with Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson. The Magpies have been shut down by a number of targets this summer, including Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko.

Liverpool ‘will launch’ new offer for Alexander Isak

Liverpool have already seen a £110 million bid rejected by Newcastle in their first official attempt to sign Isak. However, a new report this week has claimed that the Reds are willing to re-approach the table with a new and improved offer.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool ‘will launch an offer of around €160 million’ in attempt to prise Isak from Newcastle. That’s £138 million, and significantly more than their initial bid in what could well be a final attempt to snag Isak’s signature this window. It has been described as a ‘giant step’ in their pursuit by the outlet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies are looking to stand firm on their stance that Isak is not for sale this window. However, the Swede’s statement on Instagram heavily suggests the striker has no plans to return to the team, but with the club hoping to see him play again, someone is going to have to back down sooner or later.