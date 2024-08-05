Marc Guehi. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Crystal Palace reportedly will demand more than £70m for Marc Guehi.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe has remained tight-lipped over Newcastle United's reported interest in Liverpool-linked defender Marc Guehi.

Guehi's future at Crystal Palace is somewhat uncertain after impressing for England at Euro 2024. The centre-back played in all-bar one game because of suspension as the Three Lions were defeated by Spain in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guehi has been named as a potential transfer target for Liverpool for several months. Arne Slot could look to bolster his defensive options in his maiden transfer window as Anfield head coach, with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez and Sepp van den Berg as the current options.

The Times reported last week that it has become 'clear' that Liverpool were not in the race to sign Guehi, however, which promoted Newcastle to accelerate their plans.

The Magpies are in the market for a new centre-half with Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman injured until the end of the year. Palace reportedly want in excess of £70 million for Guehi, with Chelsea holding a 20% sell-on clause.

Howe was asked about Newcastle’s interest after a 2-0 pre-season loss to Yokohama in Japan. But the St James’ Park boss gave little away. He said: “Our efforts in the transfer market are ongoing.

“I'm out of touch with all of those movements. I know we're trying. Hopefully, we can bring you news soon. I'm not going to talk about individual deals.”