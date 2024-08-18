Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Premier League star has assessed Luis Diaz's future at Liverpool.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been told to remain at Anfield amid speculation La Liga giants Barcelona are planning a move for the Colombia international.

The Reds star made a £43m move during the January transfer window in 2022 and has gone on to score 24 goals and provide 13 assists in 99 appearances in all competitions. Diaz was part of the Liverpool side that saw off Chelsea to claim the FA Cup just months after his arrival and has also become a two-time Carabao Cup winner during his two and a half year stay with the club. However, there have been claims suggesting Barcelona are preparing an offer to tempt Liverpool into a sale before the summer transfer window comes to an end later this month.

Former Newcastle United and Colombia star Faustino Asprilla has given his assessment of the situation and claimed Diaz should remain at Anfield unless Barcelona can offer him a major increase on his current weekly wage.

"If the difference is not much, I would stay at Liverpool," said Asprilla during an interview with Gol Caracol. “But if the difference in money is big, which in the end is what counts, then you always have to look for your own well-being - both in terms of football and finances. I think Luis Díaz is already settled in Liverpool, they already know him, he has been there for two years, playing well."

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has already moved to quell the speculation surrounding Diaz’s future in recent days. The Colombia star was handed a start in Slot’s first competitive game in charge and featured for the entire 90 minutes as goals from Mo Salah and Diogo Jota helped the Reds to a 2-0 win at Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town. Slot admitted he was not surprised that Diaz has dominated the headlines but seemed to drop a major hint there would be no move away from Liverpool after he backed the winger to make a ‘big impact’ during his first season in charge at Anfield.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s win at Portman Road, Slot addressed Diaz’s future, saying: "When I walked in here the screen had Sky Sports on and the whole day is talking about football, so there is a lot of speculation constantly in this country. That is clear for me. It's not a surprise if you tell me if there's something about Luis Diaz.. His future is with us because I like a lot what I've seen in the last 10 days he's been in and I saw the same last season. He's had a big impact on Liverpool seasons and I am hoping he has a big impact on the upcoming season as well.”