Newcastle United early team news ahead of Liverpool’s trip to St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe has admitted that Anthony Gordon could make his full Newcastle United debut against Liverpool.

Gordon joined the Magpies for a fee that could reach £45 million from Everton in the January transfer window and has made two substitute outings so far.

The Toffees academy product featured for the final 30 minutes of Newcastle’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth last weekend. Gordon operated in the number-10 role.

Now the forward could make his maiden start against a familiar opponent when Liverpool travel to St James’ Park on Saturday.

When asked if Gordon had put himself in the frame to feature from the outset, Newcastle boss Howe replied: “Yeah, he has. It will be interesting! I have to say he’s trained really well, played really well in the two games he has had and we’re delighted with him.